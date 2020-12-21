SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE T10 CRICKET

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Combined won the Inaugural St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Ten/10 Cricket Championship on Friday by beating Jules Anthony Youth Academy by 40 runs in the final at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.



After winning the toss and batting first, Irvin Warrican Jr. (40) and captain, Tijourn Pope (33) enabled the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Combined to reach 100 for 3 off 10-overs. Embeki Lewis’ 2 for 15 was the best bowling for Jules Anthony Youth Academy who, in reply, were in early trouble at 3 for 3 after losing their top batsmen, captain Ojay Matthews, Rayshawn Lewis and Kirtney Franklyn. Embeki Lewis scored 20 off 8 balls as they reached 60 for 9 off their 10-overs.

Irvin Warrican Jr. with 2 for 6, Eddison Jacobs (2 for 7), and Randall Roberts (2 for 10) were the best bowlers for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Combined.

The final scores: The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Combined 100 for 3 off 10-overs, Jules Anthony Youth Academy 60 for 9 off 10-overs.

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education Combined finished third after a 5-wicket victory over Barrouallie Secondary School in the third-place play-off, reduced to 8-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Jules Anthony Youth Academy 69 for 2 off 8-overs; (Kirk Hamlett 33 not out), the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Combined 70 for 5 off 6-overs; (Newton Browne 21, LeBron Douglas 2 for 13, Watson Seaton 2 for 21).

The Award for the Most Wickets in the Championship went to LeBron Douglas of the Barrouallie Secondary School with 8 wickets. Tijorn Pope of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Combined scored 184 runs in the Championship to win the Award for the Most Runs, and was adjudged the Best Fielder. Rayshorn Lewis of Jules Anthony Academy was named the Best Wicketkeeper, and his 100, the only century of the Tournament, also won him the Award for the Highest Individual Score. Shahiem Samuel of the Jules Anthony Youth Academy had the best bowling of the Championship, 4 for 3.

Four teams took part in the Championship.







