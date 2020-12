Errol “ERRIE” Hannibal was named Groundsman of the Year by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association at its Annual Awards and Dinner at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, last Thursday evening.

Hannibal has been serving as the Head Groundsman at the Sion Hill Playing Field where he began his career in 1992. He is the oldest serving member of the Ground Staff of the National Sports Council, and have already served the organisation for 28 years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print