In the Annual Calliaqua Christmas morning Football match, Young Boys beat Old Boys 2-nil on Friday at the Calliaqua Playing Field to continue their dominance.

{O-SAY-E} Thompson and Dominic Smart netted the goals in the second half of the match.

The next Event in the Calliaqua area will be the Annual New Year’s Day five-aside Small Goal Competition at the Culture Pot Square starting at 9:00 in the morning.







