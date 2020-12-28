DOMINICAN CRICKETER THEOPHILE AIRLIFTED FROM DOMINICA TO MARTINIQUE FOR CONTINUED TREATMENT AFTER MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Windward Islands Volcanoes batsman, Tyrone Theophile, has reportedly been airlifted from Dominica to neighboring Martinique from Dominica where he will continue to receive treatment in the aftermath of a serious motor vehicle accident in Roseau on Christmas Day, Friday.

According to reports, Theophile suffered a fractured skull and spent the last few days being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Princess Margaret Hospital in Dominica. He was listed in stable condition before being airlifted to Martinique.

Reports indicated that Theophile was involved in a motorcycle accident in the vicinity of the Roseau Post Office in the capital city Roseau.

The opening batsman has captained the Windward Islands Volcanoes for a few seasons at the regional level. Theophile recently played for Grenadines Divers in the second edition of the VINCY Premier League Ten/10 here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Tyrone Theophile (Volcanoes batsman).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

