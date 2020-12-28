CHRIS GAYLE AMONGST SEVERAL WEST INDIES STARS WHO HAVE CONFIRMED PARTICIPATION IN THE ABU DHABI TWENTY/20 CRICKET

Veteran opening batsman, Chris Gayle headlines several West Indies stars who have confirmed their participation in the Abu Dhabi Twenty/20 Cricket which bowls off in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates next month.

The 41-year-old Gayle joins West Indies teammates Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine, who media reports in Abu Dhabi have said will turn out in the 28th January to 6th February tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Gayle, the most successful batsman ever in the Twenty/20 format, will be the icon player for Team Abu Dhabi.

Russell, meanwhile, fresh from his outing in the Lanka Premier League, has signed on as the icon player for Northern Warriors while Bravo will take up the same role for Delhi Bulls after featuring for title holders Maratha Arabians last year. Off-spinner Narine will, meanwhile, suit up as the icon player for Deccan Gladiators who were last year’s losing finalists.

The tournament had been slated for last month, but was rescheduled due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and A-REF Al A-WANI, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the event remained high on the region’s sports agenda. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, which is in its fourth year.







