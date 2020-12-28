EX-WINDIES CRICKETER HENDRICKS SUPPORT COACH

Former West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman, Jackie Hendricks, has thrown his support behind head coach, Phil Simmons, despite the team’s recent whitewash on the Cricket tour of New Zealand.

West Indies were thrashed by an innings in both Tests in Hamilton and Wellington, with both matches finishing before lunch on the respective fourth day.

The preceding three-match Twenty/20 series also failed to produce any good fortune for West Indies as New Zealand came out victors with a 2-0 series win.

While conceding he was bemused by the West Indies form, the former Jamaica Cricket Association president and Cricket West Indies director Hendricks said he believed Trinidadian Simmons was the right man to lead the team.

After being sacked by the previous Dave Cameron-led Cricket West Indies administration in 2016, Simmons was returned for a second stint last year, but has so far won just two of six Tests, seven of 12 One-Day Internationals and five of 12 Twenty/20 Internationals.

West Indies struggled in all departments on the recent tour. Only one of their specialist batsmen, Jermaine Blackwood (216), managed over 110 runs, while fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel, with six wickets, was the leading bowler.

Hendricks, who turned 87 last week, suggested remedial work be carried out with struggling players especially, in between tours. Hendricks, who played 20 Tests between 1962 and 1969, also questioned the lack of confidence in the batting group on recent tours.







