MR WALTER CORNELIUS THOMAS better known as BLACKIE of Akers and Freeland, Marriaqua died on 26th November at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday 9th January at the Roman Catholic Church at Mesopotamia, Marriaqua. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. The Van BARA will transport persons from Akers, Belmont and La Croix and the Van with registration number HW 381 from Calder and Bonhomme from 1:00 p.m. for persons wishing to attend the funeral.







