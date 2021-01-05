MRS EVERLYN MARIETTA MATTHEWS-PENNISTON better known as E. V of Old Montrose formerly of Biabou died on Tuesday December 8th at the age of 44. She was an Administrative Assistant at the United States Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean –St. Vincent. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 10th at the Biabou Evangelical Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral service must wear a Face Mask. Face Mask will be available upon request. Transportation will be provided for person from Bequia







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

