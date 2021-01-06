NEMO said it has embarked on an extensive programme of activities to ensure that Vincentians know what they should do if the La Soufriere Volcano is to have an explosive eruption

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it has embarked on an extensive programme of activities to ensure that everyone across the country knows what they should do if the La Soufriere Volcano is to have an explosive eruption.

This statement was made by the Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio earlier .

She also outlined some of the communities that may have to evacuate if there is to be an explosive eruption at La Soufriere Volcano.

Miss Forbes said while the country does not currently have mandatory evacuations, once a national emergency is declared where people have to move, it can become mandatory. She also noted that NEMO is also disseminating information through Flyers, Social Media, Radio and Smart Phone applications.

She said they are also working closely with the telecommunications providers, to have all the relevant information disseminated in a timely manner.







