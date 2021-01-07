Team Athletics SVG to hold its first development meet of the year this Saturday

Team Athletics SVG will be holding its first development meet of the year at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex this Saturday, starting at 9.30 a. m.

This meet will feature track events in the 150-metres, 300-metres, 600-metres, 800-metres, 1000-metres and 1200-metres, along with the Long Jump. The meet will cater for athletes from the Under-11 age group up to the Open category.

Schools, Clubs and interested persons are invited to take part.

Team Athletics SVG also acknowledges the current climate which exists as it relates to COVID-19, and encourages all persons to wear masks if travelling via public transportation to and from the meet, and while in the stands. Physical distancing is also advised.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

