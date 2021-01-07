Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that schools will remain closed for an additional week.

He made this statement during the Wake Up Morning program aired on WEFM this morning.

The Prime Minister said this comes as the country further tightens its COVID19 Protocols with the recent increase of positive cases.

He said Cabinet decided to extend the resumption of the school term by a further week, but the online teaching for students across the country would formally commence on Monday.

The Prime Minister said the Government has already distributed Tablets to students from the Community College and Secondary Schools down to grade six in Primary schools.

He said while they encountered some challenges in sourcing the other tablets for grades five and below in Primary Schools they will continue to try sourcing these tablets for the nation’s children while they distribute an additional one thousand to select schools in the meantime.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

