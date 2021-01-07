The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has confirmed that members of its organization have tested positive for COVID-19

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says some members of the organization have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

A release from the Police says these officers are currently in quarantine, having been directed to do so by the medical authorities. Meanwhile contact tracing is being done with regard to the person(s) with whom these Police Officers may have come into contact.

The release says all other protocols are being observed throughout the organization, to mitigate further spread of the virus among the ranks and the public in general.

These measures include wearing of face masks; sanitization/handwashing; social distancing and testing. In addition, with effect from Monday this week, a number of other measures were implemented.

Members of the public visiting or doing business at all Police Stations/Units/Departments must wear a face mask. The face mask must cover the nose and mouth and; should remain in place for the duration of the visit.

Social distancing must be practiced by staying at least 3-6 feet apart at all times, and visitors must utilize the sanitization stations provided on entry to the compound and buildings.

