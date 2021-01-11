The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has suspended its 2020/21 National Football Championships because of the spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

In a Press Release on Friday, the Federation said that the welfare of the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines was its first priority, and that it would formulate plans to re-schedule the Championships at the earliest available opportunity, based on any new coronavirus protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation plans to discuss the format and scheduling options for the Championships after which it will inform the Clubs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

