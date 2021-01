Head of the Seismic Research team which is monitoring La Soufriere Volcano, Vincentian Geologist, Dr. Richard Robertson, said efforts will be made to determine the environmental impact of the gases currently being emitted from the Volcano.

Professor Robertson made the disclosure, as he provided an update on the monitoring exercise, during WE FM s Issue At Hand programme on Sunday.

Professor Robertson highlighted some possible effects of the gases being emitted from the Volcano.







