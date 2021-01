Sunday January 31, 2021 marks the fiftieth (50) anniversary of the death of Captain Hugh Mulzac, the person whom the SVG Coast Guard flag ship is name after.

As a commemorative gesture, the family of the Late, Captain Hugh Mulzac will be handing over a book to the Commander and staff of the SVG Coast Guard Service on February 01, 2021.

The handover ceremony will commence at 10:00 at the Coast Guard Base, Calliaqua.







