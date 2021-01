The 2021 Budget for Wages and Salaries represents a 4.6 percent increase over the amount estimated in the Wage Bill for 2020.

This is according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, as he presented the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of 1.21 million dollars for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The Finance Minister also provided figures relating to Pensions, which amount to 60 million dollars.

He will present the 2021 National Budget on Monday 1st, 2021 beginning at 4pm.







