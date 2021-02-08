SVG SPORTS MINISTER STEPHENSON 2021 BUDGET DEBATE

New Minister of Sports in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Frederick Stephenson has pledged to continue to improve the promotion and development of sports in the country, to make full use of the new Sir Vincent Beach Stadium, and announced plans for additional work on the Stadium this year.

Sports Minister, Stephenson outlined the plans as he debated the 2021 National Budget in the House of Assembly on Thursday. He pointed out the value of the National Stadium to the country’s development, and appealed Vincentians to help to take care of the Stadium.







