GUYANA BEAT BARBADOS-SUEPR50 CRICKET

Guyana Jaguars beat Barbados Pride by 56 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the 2nd match of the CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cricket match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

The scores: Guyana Jaguars 235 off 41.4-overs; (Shimron Hetmyer 80, Romario Shepherd 58 not out, CHANDRA-PAUL Hemraj 35; Ashley Nurse 3 for 44, Jason Holder 3 for 53, Chemar Holder 2 for 49).

In reply Barbados Pride were at 95 for 5 off 29.3-overs progressed slowly and were behind the required run rate when the first rain break came. That caused the target to be revised to 232 off 47-overs.

At the second rain break Barbados Pride were in trouble at 91 for 5 in 29.3 overs. The heavy showers left the outfield too wet for play to restart and the umpires called off the contest at 9:28 p. m. Barbados Pride 95 for 5 off 29.3-overs.

The next match is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon between Barbados Pride and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes also at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda at 1:30.







