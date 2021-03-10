The Chateaubelair health district has received a number of health supplies critical in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

A number of health supplies critical in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic were donated to the Chateaubelair health district on Monday.

The donation was made possible through the efforts of Parliamentary Representative, Carlos James while on a visit to the facility to raise awareness on the national covid-19 vaccination drive.

The MP lauded the commitment of frontline workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that the donation was part of ongoing efforts to provide support to health workers within his constituency.

Mr. James said he made a similar donation last year to the health district in the form of sanitising agents and this time around, we were able to include personal protective equipment (PPEs), over one thousand medical gloves, face masks, iodine, gauze and hydrogen peroxide to ensure that frontline workers continue to receive the necessary support in this ongoing fight against the deadly novel corona virus.

Meanwhile, the MP was among persons this week who received their first dose of the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The parliamentary representative encouraged constituents to get vaccinated in order to protect vulnerable persons who may have underlying issues.

He said when they get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus we are protecting our vulnerable population, so I want to encourage persons within the North Leeward health district to play their part in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.







