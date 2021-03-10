Seven (7) new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here yesterday (March 9th 2021)

Seven (7) new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here yesterday from one hundred and seventy-five (175) samples received and processed on Monday March 8, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of four percent.

Seven (7) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and seven (1107).

Five hundred and fifty-five (555) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy (1670) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will again be open from 9:00 am and will continue to Saturday March 13, 2021







