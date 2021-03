Bermuda and the Bahamas played to a goalless draw in their second friendly Football match at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday night.

Bermuda were looking to make it two wins out of two after their 3-0 success in the first game on Friday, but found their opponents equally determined to get a good result.

Bermuda were scheduled to return home on Monday to continue preparations for the World Cup qualifier against Canada in Orlando on 25th March.







