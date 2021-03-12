NEW ZEALAND NAMED ODI SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH TOUR

Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell have earned their first One Day International call-ups as part of New Zealand’s 13-man squad for the three-match Cricket series against Bangladesh in New Zealand this month.

With captain, Kane Williamson ruled out due to an elbow injury, there is a vacancy in the top order which will open the door for either Conway, who has enjoyed a superb start to his Twenty/20 International career or Young to slot in. Tom Latham will captain the team in Williamson’s absence.

New Zealand have not played ODIs for a year, their last match was behind closed doors in Sydney, Australia last March before the tour was aborted due to COVID-19, and they have only had four 50-over matches since the 2019 World Cup final.

It is expected that some of the New Zealand players with IPL deals will sit out the Twenty/20 International series.

The Squad is: Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, and Will Young.







