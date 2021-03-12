No new positive COVID-19 cases were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

No new positive COVID-19 cases were reported here from two hundred and ninety-nine (299) samples received and processed on Wednesday March 10, 2021.

The Health Services Sub Committee says six (6) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and twenty (1120).

Five hundred and forty-six (546) cases remain active and eight persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (1674) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park is continuing today.







