South Africa Legends recorded their first win in the Road Safety Cricket Series Twenty/20 with an 8-wicket victory over England Legends at Raipur, India yesterday.

The scores: England Legends 121 off 18.1-overs; (Darren Maddy 25, Chris Tremlett 23, captain, Kevin Pietersen 21; Thandi TISHA-BA-LALA 3 for 26, Makhaya Ntini 2 for 24, Zander de Bruyn 2 for 24).

South Africa Legends 125 for 2 off 20-overs; (wicketkeeper/batsman, Morne van Wyk 46, Alviro Petersen 31 not out, Andrew Puttick 23).

Today, West Indies Legends will clash with Bangladesh Legends.







