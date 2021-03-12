CWI ANNOUNCED ONE CHANGE TO ODI

Cricket West Indies announced a change to the start time for the third and final CG Insurance One-Day International between West Indies and Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

The match will now start at 9:30 in the morning, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda. It was originally scheduled to be a Day/Night fixture, starting at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Today’s second match bowled off as originally scheduled at 9:30 this morning, also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.







