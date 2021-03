21 players will compete in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association’s Invitational Tournament dubbed “Super Sets” this weekend at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

There will be competition in the Boys and Girls Under-10 and Under-14, as well as in the Men’s and Women’s Open.

The Tournament will open at 9:30, tomorrow morning and continue at the same time on Sunday.







