SVG SENIOR MEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM NAMED

A 23-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s Football Team was announced yesterday for their CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Curacao.

The team was announced by head coach, Kendall Mercury at a Press Conference at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The team is: Cornelius Stewart (captain), Oalex Anderson, Jahva Audain, Camal Bess, Nigel Charles, Jadiel Charles, Chevron McClean, Kyle Edwards, Erel Hector, Terrason Joseph, Kishawn Johnny, Ted Roberts Jr., Dwayne Sandy (goalkeeper), Renson Sayers, Diel Spring, Azinho Solomon, Zidan Sam, Kurtlon Williams, Jahvin Sutherland, Josh Stowe, Oryan Velox, Raffique Williams, and Jamal Yorke.

Former National player, Renson Haynes is team manager, and Kendal Mercury, head coach.

The Team is expected to leave today for Curacao where they will meet Curacao on Thursday, and the British Virgin Islands on Monday. Both games are scheduled to kick-off at 6:00 in the evening.







