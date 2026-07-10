Local agro-processors and stakeholders now better equipped to meet international food safety standards

Agro-processors and other stakeholders in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are now better equipped to meet international food safety standards and access new export markets.

This follows a two-day workshop on Strengthening Food Safety & Standards for Export Readiness, hosted by the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA).

The workshop formed part of a broader Trade Facilitation Project funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and sought to build the capacity of local producers and processors to meet food safety and export compliance requirements.

The session was officially opened by Rosette Bacchus, IICA Administrator for the Eastern Caribbean States, who underscored the importance of strengthening the export capacity of local producers through improved food safety practices and standards.

The workshop was facilitated by Heather Farrell-Clarke, and covered key topics, including Good Manufacturing Practices, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points, food safety regulations, labelling requirements, record-keeping, and export compliance.

Participants also developed action plans to strengthen their operations and improve their readiness for export markets.

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