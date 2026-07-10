Rotary Clubs of St Vincent hands over refurbished Occupational Therapy Unit at Mental Health Centre

The Rotary Clubs of St. Vincent have re-affirmed their commitment to community service with the handover of a refurbished Occupational Therapy Unit at the Mental Health Centre in Glen.

The handover ceremony took place at the Centre, where representatives of the Rotary Clubs officially presented the refurbished unit and donated items to the institution’s management.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, Kim Haydock, said the initiative reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life of vulnerable members of the community.

Director of Mental Health Services, Dr. Alisa Alvis, thanked the Rotary Clubs for their generosity and continued support of mental health services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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