Several Key Stakeholders engaged in series of consultations in Fisheries, Seafood Safety and Aquaculture Development

Several key stakeholders have been engaged in a series of consultations to advance Fisheries, Seafood Safety and Aquaculture Development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The two week session was attended Representatives from Government Agencies, Private Sector operators, Fishers and persons involved in the sea moss industry, under the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project.

The consultations were led by International Seafood Safety expert Helder Silva of Portugal and Fisheries Aquaculture Policy Consultant Roy Bealey.

Mr. Silva said St. Vincent and the Grenadines possesses significant potential to strengthen its seafood export industry.

Meanwhile … Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard said the Seafood sanitary development plan will also guide efforts to improve compliance with international standards required for seafood exports.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related