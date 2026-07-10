Operations at SVG Consulate Office in New York affected by structural emergency

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consulate Office in New York recently closed due to a structural emergency issue at the headquarters.

Head of the Consulate, Consul General Roland Patel Matthews says the office underwent a temporary evacuation and closure due to the structural situation which also affected nearby buildings.

Consul General Matthews is however assuring Vincentians that the all clear has been given and the office will be re-opened on Monday

Consul General Matthews says the Consulate is committed to providing the necessary support to Vincentians and he’s urging nationals to contact the office via email or telephone to access any information that is required.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related