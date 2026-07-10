ZHTF launches Youth Agriculture Science Internship Programme – YASIP

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund is continuing to invest in young people in agriculture and sustainable development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s the commitment from Director and CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique; as she addressed the launch of the

Youth Agriculture Science Internship Programme (YASIP).

Mrs. Horne-Bique said the programme focuses on stimulating youth participation and involvement in agricultural production

Mrs. Horne-Bique said forty five interns will be involved in the six week internship program with the theme Empowering Young Minds – Transforming Food systems.

The official launch of the programme was held this morning at the NIS Conference Room.

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