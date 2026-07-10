Prime Minister Friday attending 113th Meeting of ECCB Monetary Council in Dominica

Prime Minister Dr Hon Godwin Friday is attending the 113th Meeting of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council, which is taking place in Dominica today.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Friday attended the Ceremony to Mark the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council, held on Thursday, 9 July

As Minister for Finance, Prime Minister Friday serves as the representative of St Vincent and the Grenadines on the ECCB Monetary Council — the highest decision-making body of the Central Bank,comprising the Ministers for Finance of the eight member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The Council meets to review monetary and financial developments in the currency union and to guide the Central Bank’s policy.

The 113th Meeting of the Monetary Council convened at 9:00 a.m. A Media Conference will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Prime Minister Friday travelled to the Commonwealth of Dominica from St Lucia, where he attended the Fifty-First Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

During the meetings, Prime Minister Friday was accompanied by his Adviser to Council and supporting officials.

In the absence of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Major Hon St. Clair Leacock, is acting as Prime Minister.

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