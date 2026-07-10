Mirage Production Captures Band of the Year title for Vincy Mas 2026

Members of the Mirage Production Mas Tent are still celebrating today, after capturing the Band of the Year title in this year’s Mardi Gras competition.

Mirage amassed 363 points to take the top spot, with their production His Legacy.

The second position was shared by Blondie Bird and Friends with the production: Lost In Paradise and Nelson Bloc, with the presentation: Through the Eyes of an Artist. Both received 253 points.

SVG Players International took the 4th spot with 342 points for the production: INCA

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