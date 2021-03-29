A record number of National Scholarships have been awarded by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Fifty-eight (58) graduates of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College have received full or partial scholarships, which will fund their university studies in a wide range of academic disciplines.

Seventeen (17) National Scholarships, tenable for five (5) years, have been awarded, while 12 persons are recipients of three-year Exhibition Awards and another three (3) individuals are recipients of Special Awards. In addition, twenty (26) Bursaries/Partial Scholarships have been awarded, each with a value of twenty thousand dollars annually for a period of three (3) years.

This total represents an increase of eleven (11) over last year’s total number of scholarships and awards.

Three (3) graduates of the Division of Teacher Education have also been granted a three-year Developmental/Special Award in the area of Education for their commendable performance in the Associate Degree in Teaching – Primary Education. Based solely on the age limit of twenty-one (21) years applied to the National and Exhibition Awards, they could not qualify under the stipulated categories. However, there is no fixed age limit for Developmental/Special Awards or Bursaries/Partial Awards.

A release from the Prime Minister s Office says the number of awards for the 2019/2020 academic year represents the Government’s continued, tangible articulation of its policies on education, poverty alleviation and youth development, among others.

It is also an acknowledgement of the impressive results achieved by last year’s graduates of the Community College who are recognised and rewarded for their high performance, discipline and dedication.

The release says, of particular significance is the fact that graduates of Associate Degree programmes at all Divisions of the Community College, including the Divisions of Teacher and Nursing Education, and Technical/Vocational Studies, are eligible for awards under the National Scholarship Programme.

Of the fifty eight (58) awardees, twenty seven (27) are graduates of the various Associate Degree programmes developed or franchised by the Community College, with one (1) person receiving a National Scholarship, one (1) person receiving an Exhibition Scholarship, three (3) individuals being granted Developmental/Special Awards, and twenty two (22) others awarded Partial Scholarships/Bursaries.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines congratulates all of the recipients of scholarships, special awards and bursaries, and encourages students to continue to strive for excellence and take full advantage of the opportunities that exist through the continued deepening of the education revolution.







