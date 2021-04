St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded nine new positive cases of Covid 19 on Tuesday March 30th,2021.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says eight (8) cases are from one hundred and forty-nine (149) samples collected and tested on Monday, March 29th, giving a positivity rate of 5.4%.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.







