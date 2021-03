Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dixton Findlay has endorsed the GoCyberSmart Campaign which seeks to empower primary stakeholders to make sound digital decisions.

The GoCyberSmart Campaign was launched on March 16th, on the heels of the government’s recent distribution of tablets to facilitate students getting online.

Mr. Findlay says the campaign is also geared towards disseminating important messages on how stakeholders can care for the devices.







