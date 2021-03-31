St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded nine new positive cases of Covid 19 on Tuesday March 30th 2021

The Health Services Sub-Committee says eight (8) cases are from one hundred and forty-nine (149) samples collected and tested on Monday, March 29th, giving a positivity rate of 5.4%.

One (1) case is from some of the samples collected and tested on Tuesday, March 30. Five (5) of these cases are contacts of known COVID-19 positive cases and four (4) are persons with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 seeking care.

No new recoveries were reported, leaving the total number of recoveries at fifteen hundred and eighty-seven (1587).

One hundred and fifty-one (151) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, seven hundred and forty-eight (1748) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines







