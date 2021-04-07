2021 NATIONAL EASTER JUNIOR TENNIS

In yesterday’s matches of the 2021 National Junior Tennis Championships being played at the National Tennis Centre at Villa, in the Boys 12s Singles, Nathaniel Lawrence defeated Aquin Johnson 4-2, 5-3 and Mathew Clarke beat Ethan Kent 1-4, 4-0, 10-5.

Aziza Jackson won from Rolene Sam 6-0 in the Girls 10s. Danelle Kennedy won the Girls 10s Singles title by beating Loukiya Premraj, and Mathew Clarke emerged Boys 10s Champion after victory over Nathaniel Lawrence in the final.

In the Boys 18s, Che Connell defeated Jaiden Bowens 6-4, 6-1, and Angelo Morgan beat Vova Zhuralvov 6-2, 6-2.

The Championships will continued at 9:00 this morning at the National Tennis Centre in Villa with other Singles and Doubles Finals.







