CWI CEO JOHNNY GRAVE ON TERRITORIAL BOARDS

Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave has defended Cricket West Indies treatment of territorial Boards, contending the governing body had been “equitable” in its allocation of international fixtures and financial resources.

Noting CWI were ever cognizant about accusations of partially towards certain territories, Grave said it was the board’s stated philosophy by way of policy, to ensure insularity was removed from the regional game.

Grave gave the assurance after the Barbados Cricket Association and the Guyana Cricket Board snubbed the Annual General Meeting, resulting in a lack of a quorum and forcing a postponement until this Sunday, April 11th.

Both Boards subsequently indicated their discomfort with receiving audited financial statement 48 hours prior to the Annual General Meeting.

Grave said in order for West Indies cricket to succeed, there needed to be productive synergy between Cricket West Indies and all territorial Boards.







