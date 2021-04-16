A consignment of emergency supplies is expected to arrive here from Guyana tomorrow to support the ongoing Volcano Relief Effort

The Government of the Republic of Guyana is donating the emergency supplies to the Government and people of SVG

The supplies will arrive via the vessel MV Miss Meena.

The government of SVG will arrange a welcome team for the vessel’s arrival.

The team will include Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and other Ministers of Government, the Honorary Consul of Guyana, Nigel Russell and representatives from NEMO.







