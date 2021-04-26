The Relief work being done by The United Nations World Food Programme is said to be “progressing well”

The head of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for the Caribbean, Regis Chapman said their work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, is currently progressing well.

Mr. Chapman was speaking during a visit by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to the E.T Joshua Tarmac yesterday where the WFP has set up tents to be used as storage facilities as the relief effort continues.

Mr. Chapman commended the Government for doing a good job in managing the Disaster so far, and mobilizing the resources needed.

