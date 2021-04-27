A military vessel containing relief supplies on behalf of Jamaica, arrived in St.Vincent and the Grenadines this morning

The Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship HMBS Military Vessel arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today to deliver relief supplies on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica.

The vessel was en route to Suriname but went to Jamaica to assist with the delivery of relief supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Maureen Williams was also on hand this morning to receive the relief supplies transported from Jamaica by the HMBS Military Vessel.

She said it is the first of many donations expected from Jamaica.

Mrs. Williams listed some of the items which she says were contributed by a number of individuals and entities in Jamaica.

