Eleven COVID-19 related deaths has now been recorded in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

A total of eleven COVID-19 related deaths has been recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Health Services Sub Committee says an 87-year-old male died yesterday {April 26th} while in isolation at the Argyle Isolation Facility.

Five new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from thirty-two (32) samples processed on April 25th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 15.6 percent.

No new recoveries were recorded leaving the number of total recoveries at one thousand, seven hundred and eleven (1711).

One hundred and twenty-two (122) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and forty-four (1844) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

