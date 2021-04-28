Updated La Soufriere Bulletin for April 28th 2021

The UWI Seismic Research Centre, SRC, says seismic activity at La Soufriere Volcano has remained low with only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes being recorded, and there was no further tremor.

The Centre says signals from several lahars (mudflows) were recorded between 9 and 10 am yesterday, during and after a period of rainfall.

A lahar is a rapidly flowing dense mixture of rock debris, ash and water. They have the consistency of wet concrete as they flow and can happen during and after eruptions.

Following the rainfall, large amounts of steam could be seen billowing up from a valley south of the summit.

The SRC says this would have been generated when the run-off encountered buried volcanic deposits that were still hot.

The volcano continues to erupt, and explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can re-start with little or no warning.

The Volcano alert level remains at Red.

Meanwhile, Volcano Seismologist, Roderick Stewart has confirmed that the volcano has remained quiet since the last explosive activity last Thursday.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Mr. Stewart explained why the mud flows which occurred in the valleys yesterday were followed by large amounts of steam.

Mr. Stewart warned that mud flows can be dangerous, but are usually restricted to the valleys.

