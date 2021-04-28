Guyana continues to provide assistance to St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO has been assured that Guyana is committed to continue to work closely with the organization to assist Vincentians during this challenging time.

The assurance came from Honorary Consul of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Russell on Sunday, following the arrival at the Kingstown Port, of the second vessel of relief supplies from Guyana.

Mr. Russell said Guyana is ready to support the work that NEMO is doing on the ground. He noted that persons from every sector of the society in Guyana, are contributing to the relief effort.

