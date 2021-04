Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said security continues to be an issue of concern, as the Government moves forward with the Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.

He made the point during yesterday morning’s edition of NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere programme.

Dr. Gonsalves disclosed that criminal elements have already been detected in the Chateaubelair community, which is located in the Red Zone.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print