New Zealand has replaced world champions England at the top of the Men’s One-Day International Cricket rankings.

England have slipped to fourth overall, but remain top of the Twenty/20 international rankings.

The update to the annual rankings halves the weighting of results from 2019-20, including the 50-over World Cup in which England beat New Zealand in an unforgettable final.

England have lost One Day International series 2-1 to Australia and India in the last year. They also lost the third One Day International against Ireland in August after claiming the series.

New Zealand, who were previously 3rd, beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their only One Day International series in the last 12 months, with the international schedule greatly reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia have also moved up two slots to second, with India dropping one place to third. England have increased their lead at top of the Twenty/20 rankings over India by five points, despite losing the five-match series 3-2 in India in March.

The Test rankings will be updated after the ongoing series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan ends on 11th May.

Morgan’s side have beaten Australia and South Africa and drawn with Pakistan in Twenty/20 series over the last year.

The T20 World Cup is set to begin in October in India, though the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began over the weekend.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said the tournament could be moved to the United Arab Emirates as a contingency plan but are still hopeful of hosting the competition in India.

