MI-COUD Eagles defeated Vieux Fort South Sunrisers by 8 wickets in Game (5) of this year’s Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket League at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: Vieux Fort South Sunrisers 64 for 2 off 10-overs; (Jermain Harding 33, Javin I-SI-DORE 23;

MI-COUD Eagles 68 for 2 off 5.1-overs; (Mervin Wells 55).

And, Soufriere Sulphur beat Laborie Bay Royals by 9 wickets in the other match.

The scores: Laborie Bay Royals 66 for 9 off 10-overs; (Shervin George 19, Danlee Anthony 17; Shani Mesmain 2 for 14, Kervell Prospere 2 for 19).

Soufriere Sulphur 67 for 1 off 4-overs; (Julian Sylvester 34, Keither Prospere 13; Sanjay Pamphile 1 for 27).

Today at 12.30 p. m., Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will clash with Choiseul Clay Pots in the 7th Match, and later at 2.30 p. m., South Castries Lions will face MI-COUD Eagles in the 8th Match.

