The UWI Seismic Research Centre, SRC, says the seismic network recorded signals from multiple lahars or mud flows on Monday, for a period of about six hours starting around 9am.

In its latest update, the SRC said these lahars most likely took place in all the valleys around La Soufrière Volcano. The Centre says the most intense lahars occurred between 11 am and 12 noon.

Measurements of the Sulphur Dioxide or SO2 flux at La Soufrière were carried out with the help of the Coastguard off the west coast on Sunday. Measurements yielded an average SO2 flux of 1036 tons per day.

The Centre says seismic activity at La Soufrière, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded and there was no further seismic tremor.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude to those that have already occurred can take place with little or no warning.

The volcano alert level remains at Red.

